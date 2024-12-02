LAHORE: Punjab traffic police issued over 841,000 driving licences in November 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the performance report released by the Punjab traffic police spokesperson, for November, significant progress was made in licence issuance across the province.

The report stated that over 841,000 driving licences were issued in November across the province, including more than 243,000 citizens who obtained learner driving licences.

The Punjab traffic police spokesperson further said that 308,000 fresh driving licences were issued during the same period.

Approximately 284,000 licences were renewed, including both learner and regular categories.

Over 4,500 international driving licences were issued to citizens, while licensing centers in major cities remained operational 24/7, stated Additional IG Traffic, the report stated.

Read more: Good news for rickshaw drivers seeking licence in Punjab

In a separate development, the Punjab traffic police has dedicated a full day to issuing driving licences to rickshaw drivers.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Additional IG Traffic and Secretary Transport.

As per the agreement, a special driving test for rickshaw drivers will be held every Sunday at designated licensing centers throughout the province, the spokesperson said.

In 2023, Punjab accomplished a record of issuing over 10mln driving licences in 2023.

The announcement was made by the then-Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “Alhamdulillah! Punjab surpasses 1 crore driving licenses in 2023! Appreciation for Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in achieving this significant milestone in such a short time.”