Good news for rickshaw drivers seeking licence in Punjab

LAHORE: Good news for the rickshaw drivers in Punjab as the authorities decided to dedicate a full day to issue driving licences to them.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Additional IG Traffic and Secretary Transport.

As per the agreement, a special driving test for rickshaw drivers will be held every Sunday at designated licensing centers throughout the province, the spokesperson said.

Special counters for rickshaw drivers have been set up at the centers, and the presence of Motor Vehicle Examiners (MVEs) during driving tests will be ensured, said the Secretary Transport.

Issuing licences to rickshaw drivers is expected to reduce traffic accidents, said Additional IG Traffic.

Read more: KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fulfilled the long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by announcing an online driving license renewal facility for them.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis would be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.

The embassy would then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.