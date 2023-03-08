Renowned dermatologist Dharam Dev Rathi murdered in Hyderabad

A senior dermatologist, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi, was killed by his driver at his house in Hyderabad’s Citizen Colony on late Tuesday night, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to the police, both doctor and his driver were involved in an altercation when they arrived home. SSP Amjad Shaikh quoted the doctor’s cook, Dileep Thakur, as saying that his driver Hanif Leghari brutally slaughtered the Hindu doctor and fled.

The real motive for the killing could not be ascertained, the SSP said, adding that the cook was shifted to hospital.

The family of Dr Dharam Dev Rathi, who retired from the health department, lives in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Kheeal Das Kohistan strongly condemned the brutal murder of a renowned Dr in Hyderabad.

I condemn in the strongest possible terms of the brutal murder of renowned Hindu Dr.Dharam Dev Raathi on the eve of Holi,SSP Amjad Sheikh confirmed that his driver killed him,raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. — Kheeal Das Kohistani (@KesooMalKheealD) March 7, 2023

Comments