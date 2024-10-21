Renowned female Palestinian artist killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in Jabalia camp has claimed the life of renowned Palestinian artist Mahasen Al Khatib.

The talented illustrator and character designer was killed at her home.

Mahasen’s final artwork, posted on social media just hours before her death, paid tribute to 19-year-old Shaban al-Dalu.

Through her art, she humanized the struggles of Gaza’s residents, despite the immense challenges she faced.

“The house was full of displaced people when Israel launched a series of intense attacks on the neighborhood,” said Hosam al-Khateeb, Mahasen’s uncle, in an interview with Middle East Eye. “Mahasen was killed instantly, and eight individuals were injured, some critically.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Eye (@middleeasteye)

As a painter, storyboard artist, freelance character designer, and digital art mentor, Mahasen was the breadwinner for her family. Her loss is deeply felt, both personally and artistically.

“The world has lost a talented artist, and we’ve lost a beloved family member. Mahasen’s art will continue to inspire and educate people about the reality of Gaza,” Hosam al-Khateeb said.