Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Noted Pakistani writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad has passed away at the age of 78 in Lahore on Friday, his family confirmed.

The literary icon of Pakistan passed away due to a heart attack, according to his family.

Amjad suffered a heart attack at his home in Lahore and was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore, he did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore.

Amjad Islam Amjad is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance.

Some of his well-known dramas are Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Raat.

He received the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998. Later on, he also received the prestigious Tamgh-e-Imtiaz in 1998.

Condolences pour in

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of notable poet.

