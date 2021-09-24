Renowned veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away in the US

Renowned film and TV star Talat Iqbal has passed away in the US, Iqbal’s family confirmed on Friday.

The actor was reportedly hospitalised in Dallas, US, just two weeks back following the untimely death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month. It is being reported that Talat Iqbal’s condition deteriorated after his daughter’s passing.

Iqbal’s family has shared that the actor’s funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman mosque and he will be laid to rest at the Restland graveyard in Dallas, US.

The veteran star was specially active in the Pakistani entertainment industry in the 70s and 80s, delivering many hit dramas and several films during his decades long career.

Talat Iqbal’s wife Sumbul Talat Iqbal was also active in the entertainment industry and was widely known for her work on TV. She passed away in 2014 after battling cancer.