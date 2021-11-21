Repair work of Lahore airport’s runway remains incomplete

LAHORE: The repair work of the central runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport remained incomplete that could affect the flight operation this month, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The flight operation at the Lahore airport is likely to be affected this month amid the winter season due to the non-completion of repair work of the central runway that had been scheduled to be completed in 1.5 years.

At this time, secondary runway 36-L is being used as an alternative to run flight operations at the Lahore airport.

It was learnt that the special CAT III system was not installed at the secondary runway that ensures the safe landing and take-off of aircraft in foggy conditions. It added that the aircraft could not land at the Lahore airport amid foggy conditions due to the non-availability of the ILS system.

According to the airport administration, the repair work of the central runway is continued at full pace. Due to the repair work, the landing of big aircraft was not permitted, said the administration, adding that all airlines have been informed regarding the runway repair work.

It added that the flights’ schedule will be revised due to the winter season and fog issues.

