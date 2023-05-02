Repeatedly told PM to get rid of NAB, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that holding elections is upon the election commission and not on the PML-N, ARY News reported.

“Whether the PML-N is prepared or not, conducting polls is the election commission’s responsibility,” talking to media Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“I have repeatedly told the prime minister to get rid of the NAB, otherwise it will uproot the country,” he said. “The matters won’t move to correction if the system not initiated from beginning,” Abbasi opined. He said the NAB should wind up fake cases, ” People are running to courts in these cases from three to 13 years and their lives have paralyzed”.

He said there was no example of more corruption than the graft occurred during the rule of Imran Khan.

“Fake cases should be ended for good, in view of such cases investors avoiding investment in the country,” he said.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should also submit the account of its 24 years performance,” he said. The NAB has failed to capture single politician for corruption, he said.

He also said that the benefit of 25 percent of the money allocated by the prime minister for free flour could not reach to the people.

