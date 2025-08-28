Replace your old fans with energy-saving ones through govt programme

Islamabad: A nationwide plan has been approved to replace 88 million old and inefficient fans in Pakistan.

Under the plan, which has been approved by the federal government, old fans will be replaced with modern energy-saving models over the next 10 years, at an estimated cost of more than Rs350 billion.

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has designed the “Fan Replacement Programme,” which covers 50 million fans in rural households and 38 million in urban homes, according to media reports.

As per the scheme, the Prime Minister’s “Fan Replacement Programme” has been approved, with the Ministry of Finance allocating Rs2 billion as a technical supply grant.

The initiative is expected to reduce the country’s peak power demand by up to 5,000 megawatts, easing pressure on the national grid, particularly during the summer months.

Consumers will be able to purchase energy-efficient fans through installment plans, with payments directly added to their electricity bills.

Financing will be provided by banks at a rate of KIBOR plus 2% for a period of 18 months, while the government has set aside Rs1.5 billion as a risk guarantee.

The financing model is based on Islamic principles of Musaawamah, and banks will select applicants based on consumers’ timely payment history of electricity bills.

Read More: PM Shehbaz signs deal for Pakistanis to work in Belarus

The programme is voluntary, and applications can be submitted via NEECA’s online portal. Fan manufacturing companies will be responsible for installation, safe disposal of old fans, and after-sales service.

Experts note that Pakistan’s total electricity demand in summer exceeds 17,000 megawatts from cooling appliances such as fans and air conditioners, with fans alone accounting for nearly 12,000 MW.

The measure is expected to save significant energy and help mitigate the power crisis in the country.