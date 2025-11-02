Report: Bengals QB Joe Flacco intends to play vs. Bears

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is planning to start against the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday despite nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

“When you see leaders and guys you’re counting on doing that, how can you not give your all for those guys?” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Flacco, who is listed as questionable to play against the Bears (4-3), was limited in practice on Thursday before failing to participate on Friday.

Flacco, 40, sustained his injury in last week’s 39-38 loss to the New York Jets. It was his third start since being acquired from the Cleveland Browns.

He has eight touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) and no interceptions with Cincinnati (3-5). Still, the Bengals are 1-2 with Flacco as QB1.

Jake Browning, who would get the nod if Flacco can’t play, had an 0-3 record as a starter this season and was benched with the offense lagging. Cincinnati averaged 12.3 points with Browning running the first team.