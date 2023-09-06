Reports of raids on PPP ex-ministers’ houses baseless: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah has called reports of raids on houses of former PPP ministers as baseless.

“It is part of a process and it is not new for us,” People’s Party leader said.

“People’s Party don’t get scared from such ploys, such things happen when elections come nearby,” Nasir Shah said.

“Our several colleagues had won previous election when they were in jails,” he said.

He said, no secret activities take place in People’s Party. “I and Sharjeel Memon had visited Dubai. Election preparations are in progress and we are hoping that the polls will be held in time,” PPP leader said.

“We are demanding announcement of the election schedule to clear the air on the matter,” he added.