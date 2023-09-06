32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Reports of raids on PPP ex-ministers’ houses baseless: Nasir Shah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah has called reports of raids on houses of former PPP ministers as baseless.

“It is part of a process and it is not new for us,” People’s Party leader said.

“People’s Party don’t get scared from such ploys, such things happen when elections come nearby,” Nasir Shah said.

“Our several colleagues had won previous election when they were in jails,” he said.

He said, no secret activities take place in People’s Party. “I and Sharjeel Memon had visited Dubai. Election preparations are in progress and we are hoping that the polls will be held in time,” PPP leader said.

“We are demanding announcement of the election schedule to clear the air on the matter,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.