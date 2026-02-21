Reports: Toronto FC acquire Josh Sargent in $22M deal

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is headed to Toronto FC, with the MLS club paying an acquisition fee in the range of $22 million, according to multiple reports Friday.

The U.S. international had been mired in a protracted saga with Norwich since making himself unavailable for the FA Cup game against Walsall in January in an effort to force a transfer, with Toronto his first choice. Norwich then sent Sargent to the club’s under-21 team as a practice player, where he has remained since.

The $22 million fee would rank as one of the largest in MLS history, alongside the $26.5 million LAFC paid for Son Heung-min and the $22 million that Atlanta United transferred to acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath, per The Athletic, which reported add-ons could take the deal to $27 million.

Sargent scored 56 goals in 157 appearances with Norwich since arriving in 2021, featuring in both the Premier League and Championship. He had eight goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season before his benching.

The 26-year-old reportedly still has hopes of joining the USMNT squad ahead of the World Cup. He has 29 caps for the United States, most recently in September, but has not scored for the team since 2019 and faces stiff competition for a roster spot.