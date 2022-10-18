Requested to defer LG Polls over law and order fears: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has requested to postpone the local government elections because of the law and order fears, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“We are in good position for the election,” talking to media persons, chief minister said. “We had shared our plan with the election commission. Local Government election used to have more hustle bustle, we told the ECP about shortage of personnel, otherwise it is best chance for us to go into election,” he said.

Without naming, CM Shah criticized former prime minister Imran Khan and said,” Bilawal Bhutto had called the man a puppet, now he has himself confessed that his strings were in other hands”. “He didn’t dare to take names but said that a Mr. X or Y tormenting him,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“He is burying his own party, he didn’t win six seats but lost six party seats,” chief minister said.

He told the media that China has expressed its consent to complete the Karachi Circular Railway on the ‘Orange Train’ model.

