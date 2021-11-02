‘Rescue 1122 services to be launched in Islamabad this month’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has announced that Rescue 1122 service will be launched in Islamabad this month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed made the announcement while paying a visit to the fire brigade services of Islamabad.

He said that Islamabad’s Rescue 1122 will be included fire fighting, ambulances and other emergency services, whereas, 20 vehicles will be launched initially and it will be raised to 40 in the second phase.

The interior minister said that the federal capital is being transformed into the safest city. He said that burden on the emergency services will be increased due to the construction of high-rise buildings in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the immediate upgradation of fire fighting and other emergency services is needed. During his visit, the interior minister inspected the firefighting, emergency handling and other exercises.

اسلام آباد میں ریسکیو 1122 سروس شروع کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے

اسلام آباد فائر بریگیڈ سروس کا دورہ

پنجاب کی طرز پر اسلام آباد میں ریسکیو 1122 کا آغاز کیا جارہا ہے

ریسکیو 1122 میں فائر سروس، ایمبولینس اور دیگر ایمرجنسی سروسز شامل ہونگی ریسکیو 1122 سروس کا آغاز اِسی ماہ کیا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/41RTXDcuMI — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 2, 2021

