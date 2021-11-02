‘Rescue 1122 services to be launched in Islamabad this month’

Wednesday, November 3, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has announced that Rescue 1122 service will be launched in Islamabad this month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed made the announcement while paying a visit to the fire brigade services of Islamabad.

He said that Islamabad’s Rescue 1122 will be included fire fighting, ambulances and other emergency services, whereas, 20 vehicles will be launched initially and it will be raised to 40 in the second phase.

The interior minister said that the federal capital is being transformed into the safest city. He said that burden on the emergency services will be increased due to the construction of high-rise buildings in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the immediate upgradation of fire fighting and other emergency services is needed. During his visit, the interior minister inspected the firefighting, emergency handling and other exercises.

