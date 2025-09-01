Buffaloes rescued from Chenab floods in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In response to the Punjab flood, under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, her team successfully rescued 200 buffaloes trapped in floodwaters of River Chenab, Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported.



Buffaloes’ rescue operation in Muzaffargarh set an example of humanitarian service, highlighting the importance of livestock for the government, similar to the other flood-affected humans.

The authorities swiftly took action and started the Buffaloes’ rescue operation in Muzaffargarh after livestock owners at Juna Bangla Flood relief camp alerted them that the animals had been swept away by the rising flood waters.

In the first phase, the drone cameras were deployed by District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh to locate the exact area where animals were trapped. Drone cameras found the livestock trapped one kilometre from the riverbank.

As soon as the livestock were located, Police and Rescue 1122 teams jointly launched Buffaloes’ rescue operation in Punjab using boats to reach the livestock. Though conditions were challenging, the team managed to shift all livestock to safe locations.

People have praised the challenging effort as a great example of the government’s care and quick help during a disaster.

The cattle owners gave sincere thanks to the rescue teams, saying the operation was a “great example of kindness and public service.”

The initiative is part of Punjab’s broader flood relief strategy, which includes deploying emergency services across seven districts amid ongoing river overflows.

In separate rescue operations, amid the flood situation affecting various parts of the country, the Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief operations are underway in Jhang, Chiniot, and adjoining areas.

According to details, army personnel are actively assisting flood victims by rescuing stranded individuals with boats and relocating them to safer locations. Those rescued include elderly citizens, women, and children.

Flood-affected families have lauded the army’s efforts, noting that the military is standing shoulder to shoulder with the public in this difficult time.