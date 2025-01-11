web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 11, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Operation underway to rescue trapped miners in Sanjdi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: A rescue operation conducted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is underway to save labourers trapped in the Sanjdi coal mine near Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to PDMA, four bodies have been recovered out of a total of 12, while efforts continue to locate the remaining eight individuals.

Rescue teams have cleared debris to a depth of 3,600 feet to access the area. The incident took place on Thursday when 12 miners were trapped following an explosion that led to the collapse of a coal mine located near Quetta.

Read More: Harnai: Bodies of 12 miners, four injured retrieved

A similar incident was happened in March 2024, when 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.