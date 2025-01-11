Operation underway to rescue trapped miners in Sanjdi

QUETTA: A rescue operation conducted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is underway to save labourers trapped in the Sanjdi coal mine near Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to PDMA, four bodies have been recovered out of a total of 12, while efforts continue to locate the remaining eight individuals.

Rescue teams have cleared debris to a depth of 3,600 feet to access the area. The incident took place on Thursday when 12 miners were trapped following an explosion that led to the collapse of a coal mine located near Quetta.

A similar incident was happened in March 2024, when 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan.