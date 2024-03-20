Harnai: Bodies of 12 miners, four injured retrieved

QUETTA: The district administration on Wednesday completed a rescue operation after 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As many as 18 miners were trapped in a coal mine in Harnai’s Zardalu area on Tuesday.

The rescue teams in today’s operation, rescue four more bodies from the mine. The total number of bodies recovered from the mine jumped to 12 while six other miners were rescued in injured condition.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved family members. The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation for the trapped miners and extend all possible medical treatment to those injured.

“Such incidents are extremely painful and saddening. We stand by the victims families in this hour of grief. The government will provide maximum possible relief to the injured and the affected families,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.