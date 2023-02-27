Four coalminers shot dead, 11 mines set on fire in Harnai

HARNAI: Unidentified armed men shot dead four coal miners and injured three others in Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, unknown gunmen attacked labourers working in a coalmine area site in Khost area of Harnai, Balochistan.

As a result of the attack, four of coalminers were dead on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured are being rushed to the hospital.

The identification of the dead and injured could not be ascertained according to the initial reports.

Meanwhile, security forces and officials of district administration rushed to the spot to gather details and start the investigation.

Read more: Four coalminers shot dead in Balochistan’s Marwar

In a separate multiple fatalities incident in Balochistan in 2019, at least three labourers, hailing from Sindh, were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Dera Murad Jamali.

Police said that the terrorists riding motorcycles targeted the labourers at Goth Nazir Ahmed in Dera Murad Jamali and managed to flee the scene.

Comments