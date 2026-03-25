Resham breaks the ice over Syed Noor’s derogatory comments

Senior actress Resham shared her thoughts on Syed Noor Sahib’s derogatory remarks.

During a recent interview on the News 16 ARY News program “Hamare Mehmaan”, Resham noted, “Syed Noor Sahib is much older than me; may Allah grant him a long life. However, he hurt me deeply. I have spent my entire life praising his name.”

She also stated, “I still have great respect for Syed Noor Sahib, but he made some derogatory remarks about me and that too at a stage of life where neither he nor I know how much time we have left.”

She further stated, “It was actually Director Syed Noor’s wife who insisted on bringing me into films, but he denied this during a podcast. It was Rukhsana Bhabhi who brought me in; I have maintained this my whole life, and I will say it again today”.

She continued, “Rukhsana Bhabhi introduced me to Syed Noor. If I hadn’t worked in his film, he might never have found an actress as talented as me, and his film might not have become a super-hit. Now, he sits on ‘two-bit’ podcasts claiming I wouldn’t have gotten a chance. I never even had a desire to enter films; I wanted to limit myself to television.”

Resham added, “If my tone is changing today, it is because of people’s attitudes. Very few people are left who are truly worthy of heartfelt respect.”

Resham concluded, “I haven’t worked in a film for seven years. Does that mean I should sit on any podcast and humiliate a major actress? If I did that, who would be more disgraceful than me?”