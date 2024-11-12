Did you know who perform Hema Malini’s action scenes in Sholay?

India’s first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan was the key figure behind shadow of Hema Malini in 1975’s hit Bollywood movie Sholay. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay hit the theaters and transformed the cinematic experience for everyone.

Reshma Pathan is recognized as India’s first stuntwoman, having served as a body double for numerous actresses such as Meena Kumari, Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini, Sridevi, and Rekha.

Coming from a traditional Muslim household, Reshma was the eldest among her five siblings.

At the age of 14, she became the primary provider for her family, as her father was ill and unable to work.

A neighbor of Reshma, who worked as a stunt director, was aware of her challenging situation and suggested that she consider becoming a stuntwoman. However, Reshma’s father opposed the idea, fearing for her safety. Reshma’s primary goal was to generate enough income to ensure her family could live a decent life.

Despite numerous challenges, Reshma ventured into a male-dominated field and shattered prevailing stereotypes. In 1968, she executed her first stunt in the film Ek Khiladi Bawab Patte for actress Laxmi Chaya. This involved a dance sequence where the actress tips and slips off the stage, and Pathan completed the stunt flawlessly in one take, which solidified her career.

She subsequently collaborated with various prominent actresses. Reshma served as a body double for several leading ladies, but her portrayal as Hema Malini’s stunt double in Sholay remains iconic.

After spending years as an unrecognized figure behind the scenes, a biopic titled The Sholay Girl was produced and premiered on ZEE5 in 2019. The film highlights her adventurous spirit and the dedication she poured into this profession. Currently, Reshma has retired from being a stunt woman and now works as a day player in the industry.