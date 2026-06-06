Capcom has officially announced a remake of the survival horror classic Resident Evil: Code Veronica, titled Resident Evil: Veronica, during the Summer Game Fest presentation in Los Angeles.

The game, revealed on Friday at the Dolby Theatre, is scheduled for release in 2027 and will reimagine the 2000 fan-favorite entry from the long-running Resident Evil franchise.

The original Code Veronica followed siblings Claire Redfield and Chris Redfield as they battled a deadly viral outbreak on a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean before the story shifted to a research facility in Antarctica.

According to Capcom, the remake will stay true to the core narrative while updating gameplay, visuals, and design to meet modern survival horror standards, offering both longtime fans and new players a refreshed experience of the classic title.

The announcement was one of the standout reveals at Summer Game Fest, which also showcased other major titles, including Paramount Games Studio’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

The original Code Veronica is set chronologically after the events of Resident Evil 2 and runs alongside Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, making it a key entry in the franchise’s overarching storyline.

The franchise’s most recent mainline installment, Resident Evil Requiem, introduced new protagonist FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who investigates mysterious deaths tied to the Raccoon City incident, with appearances from series veteran Leon S. Kennedy.