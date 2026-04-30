Resident Evil Reboot: Zach Cregger Unleashes Bloody New Trailer

The Resident Evil franchise is back with a bang! Director Zach Cregger, known for his work on “Weapons” and “Barbarian”, has dropped the first trailer for his new take on the classic zombie video game series.

The trailer follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who finds himself trapped in Raccoon City amidst a zombie outbreak.

The trailer showcases Bryan’s desperate fight for survival as he navigates through abandoned homes, sewers, and snowy streets, fending off hordes of undead creatures.

Cregger’s film promises to be an intense, horror-packed ride, with a focus on survival and resource management.

The Resident Evil reboot boasts a talented cast, including Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser, under the direction of Zach Cregger.

The film’s original narrative is set in the Resident Evil universe, offering a fresh take on the classic franchise. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2026, fans can expect a thrilling ride with a focus on survival and horror.

Cregger has stated that his film will capture the atmosphere and pacing of the games, and will follow a single protagonist on a journey from point A to B.

The trailer has received positive reactions, with comparisons to Mad Max: Fury Road and praise for Cregger’s ability to craft a terrifying horror experience.