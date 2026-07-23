Resident Evil trailer: Austin Abrams faces zombie outbreak in Raccoon City

The eagerly awaited trailer for “Resident Evil”, the second reboot of the film series based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise was unveiled by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Thursday, July 23, signaling a catastrophic viral outbreak in Raccoon City.

In the terrifying trailer, Austin Abrams’ character, Bryan, engages in an endless struggle for survival in Raccoon City during a zombie apocalypse. The clip opens with Bryan making a late-night delivery while driving through the city’s dimly lit streets. However, everything changes when a terrible virus spreads, transforming people into horrifying monsters. Pursued by lethal creatures, Bryan battles to survive as the city descends into anarchy.

The thrilling trailer heightened fans’ excitement for the upcoming film, as evidenced by the deluge of comments left on YouTube.

One user commented, “I can’t wait until he finally says, ‘I am Resident Evil.'” Another wrote, “FINALLY A GOOD RESIDENT EVIL MOVIE!!! I’m 100% sold on this one!”

“He’s not acting like a Resident Evil protagonist; he’s acting like a Resident Evil PLAYER, which is a 1,000 times better,” a third user added. A fourth remarked, “This actually looks good. I am hyped ngl…”

The upcoming horror film is directed by Zach Cregger and co-written by Cregger and Shay Hatten. According to IMDb, Resident Evil follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a parcel to a secluded hospital. In order to survive, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of an outbreak and must battle swarms of mutant creatures.

Scheduled for release on September 18, 2026, Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.