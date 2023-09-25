Resident Evil village for iPhone 15 Pro launch date revealed

Capcom has officially revealed the date to launch Resident Evil Village – a survival horror game – for iPhone 15 Pro and iPad during a Tokyo Game Show.

During a game show event in Tokyo, Capcom – a Japanese video game company – has announced that the Resident Evil Village will be available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPad users on October 30.

The Japanese video game company also revealed the pricing for the mobile ports of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village. Although both games are free to start but will require $59.99 and $39.99 in-application purchases to unlock full experience, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is listed on App Store as “Coming Soon – Expected to launch on Dec 31,2023.” but currently available for pre-orders.

Both games, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil village will support on screen control, game controllers, multi-touch, HDR, and additional features.

The individuals who may not have been following these games, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village, were featured during the unveiling of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro.

The latest launched iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are driven by the A17 pro chip, integrated with a brand new GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing capabilities, which will allows console games to be played on the iPhone at near-equivalent performance.

The iPhone 15 models equipped with built-in DisplyPort support through their USB-C ports, enabling these devices to produce output video at up to 4K/60Hz.

On previous iPhones with a Lightning port were restricted to video mirroring at a maximum resolution of 1080p with Apple’s Lightning-to-HDMI or Lightning-to-VGA adapters.

Following the Apple’s event, Capcom officially confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be making its way to macOS and iPadOS devices with an M1 or more advanced version.

Resident Evil Village is already available on macOS, and its iOS and iPadOS release will be a separate purchase which is scheduled to launch before Halloween.

This release will be compatible with both M1 and M2 iPad models, as a result, Resident Evil 4 Remake will offer cross-progression across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, while Resident Evil Village will support cross-progression exclusively on iPadOS and iOS platforms.