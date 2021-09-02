First look at Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City in pictures

A new film in the Resident Evil movie franchise is slated to be released on November 24, PC Gamer reported.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City will be released in American theatres.

Sony Pictures have released some images of the film.

The movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Avan Jogia, Hannah John-Kamen, Nathan Dales, Chad Rook, Robbie Amell, Marina Mazepa and Tom Hopper.

The upcoming film will be moving away from the past version and the story will concentrate on the first two video games.

It will show how the industrial Raccoon City turned into a dying Midwestern town due to the T-Virus outbreak. It is written and directed by Johannes Roberts.

The flick will bring the franchise’s iconic characters namely Chris Redfield and her sister Claire along with Leon S. Kennedy, Albert Wesker, Richard Aiken and Jill Valentine on the scree.

An animated version of Resident Evil, named Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is also being streamed on Netflix.

Based on video game series by Capcom, Infinite Darkness shows Federal Agent Leon S. Kennedy joining with TerraSave worker Claire Redfield as they look into a zombie outbreak.

The animated show had dialogues both in English and Japanese.

Tokyopop had produced the Netflix show, that premiered on July 8 this year.

Resident Evil franchise comprises movies and over 10 video games. The latter is having re-mastered versions while and more projects coming up.

However, its game Resident Evil Village was criticized for usage of Denuvo software. The developers managed to salvage the project at the end.