KARACHI: Extortionists have resurfaced in Karachi, with at least four distinct cases reported across the city in the last 10 days, ARY News reported.

ARY News has obtained audio recordings and threatening chits sent by the criminals.

The reported cases are concentrated in the New Karachi, North Karachi, and Preedy areas—with New Karachi seeing two incidents, and North Karachi and Preedy recording one each.

In one alarming incident, a criminal gang demanded Rs 2.5 million from an electronics market shopkeeper, who has since registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police.

Similarly, two shopkeepers near New Karachi’s Sindhi Hotel received extortion chits. On May 9, one of the shopkeepers was served a demand for Rs 1.6 million.

Just over a week later, on May 17, the owner of a nearby sweet shop was targeted with a demand for Rs 1 million.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper in the Nagan Chowrangi area received an extortion chit demanding Rs 1.5 million.

The threats accompanying these demands have been intensely violent. In one text message, an extortionist warned a businessman: “Respond to my message. If you make any clever moves, we will shoot you.”

In a chilling audio message sent to another trader, an extortionist can be heard saying, “My boys are right behind you.”

Affected shopkeepers in New Karachi have formally lodged complaints with the police, demanding immediate protection and action against the syndicates.