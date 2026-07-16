'Rest in peace my darling man' : Parveen Ashraf shares tribute to her husband
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Jul 16, 2026
Chef Parveen Ashraf made an emotional post six months after her husband’s death.
Parveen became emotional while discussing how difficult it has been to cope with the tragedy of losing a loved one, confirming that her husband of 38 years, Qamar, had died six months ago.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ashraf posted a tearful video; in the video noted, “Hi everyone, it is Parveen the Spice Queen, but I am not even sure if I am still her”
She continued, “I just wanted to come on here as I’ve been away for a while, but I wanted to come and say that I think I am ready to come back to work. Those who have lost somebody, you will know how painful this is. I feel he wouldn’t want me to wallow in self-pity so I am going to try and get back to work and posting videos and recipes”.
Parveen blew a kiss to the camera as she added in her caption: ‘The pain of losing someone you love is all consuming and it’s easy to just let the grief take over; however, for the sake of my own sanity, I am hoping to get back to work soon. “Rest in peace, my darling man”.
In a December Facebook post, Parveen told her loved ones that Qamar, “my husband of 38 years and the father of my 3 children was taken from us tragically and suddenly. But I am not even sure what work means yet. I had a personal tragedy, and I lost my husband about six months ago.”
Parveen, known as the Spice Queen, rose to fame in 2019 after starring in ITV series Parveen’s Indian Kitchen.
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