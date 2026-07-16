Chef Parveen Ashraf made an emotional post six months after her husband’s death.

Parveen became emotional while discussing how difficult it has been to cope with the tragedy of losing a loved one, confirming that her husband of 38 years, Qamar, had died six months ago.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ashraf posted a tearful video; in the video noted, “Hi everyone, it is Parveen the Spice Queen, but I am not even sure if I am still her”

She continued, “I just wanted to come on here as I’ve been away for a while, but I wanted to come and say that I think I am ready to come back to work. Those who have lost somebody, you will know how painful this is. I feel he wouldn’t want me to wallow in self-pity so I am going to try and get back to work and posting videos and recipes”.

Parveen blew a kiss to the camera as she added in her caption: ‘The pain of losing someone you love is all consuming and it’s easy to just let the grief take over; however, for the sake of my own sanity, I am hoping to get back to work soon. “Rest in peace, my darling man”.

In a December Facebook post, Parveen told her loved ones that Qamar, “my husband of 38 years and the father of my 3 children was taken from us tragically and suddenly. But I am not even sure what work means yet. I had a personal tragedy, and I lost my husband about six months ago.”

Parveen, known as the Spice Queen, rose to fame in 2019 after starring in ITV series Parveen’s Indian Kitchen.