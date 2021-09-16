Restaurant employee gets bucket full of coins as final salary

A former restaurant worker in Ireland’s capital Dublin received his final salary in a bucket full of five-cent coins.

Rian Keogh posted a picture of the paycheck on his Twitter account.

“If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in Alfies on south William street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I finally got it but in a bucket of 5c coins,” he wrote.

If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in alfies on south william street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I finally got it but in a bucket of 5c coins. pic.twitter.com/otKhikIU5q — Rian Keogh (@rianjkeogh) September 14, 2021

He posted the picture of his conversation that took place with the shop owner on WhatsApp.

Update here are the texts just hid the number. Also the hellmans jokes arent getting old each one still gets a chuckle . Cheers for the support pic.twitter.com/JaO5NZAM6V — Rian Keogh (@rianjkeogh) September 15, 2021

In the conversation, Rian asks his employer – named Niall – as to when he will get his remaining dues as he is to pay his college.

Niall told his former employee to come to the restaurant, where he will get his pay.

“Got a payslip there yesterday just wondering will it be paid into my account tomorrow or do I should I still come in for it,” Keogh texted back.

The employer of the food chain then asks if it is okay to pay him in cash later as he did not have its bank details.

Keogh replied that he needs it quickly as possible as the situation can not go any further. He had hinted at what was to come ahead.

“Like I said, I’ll have every cent ready for you on Tuesday,” he answered.

When asked when he should come to collect his money, Niall said that the salary was at the shop’s front door.

A picture of the bucket’s weight was posted as its proof as well.

Proof of the bucket for all the non believers too pic.twitter.com/7yCOBQRAbl — Rian Keogh (@rianjkeogh) September 15, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted to the situation.

They’ve disabled their Facebook and Twitter accounts 🧐 — Mahooneys MBE (@mahooneys) September 15, 2021

@alfiesdublin no matter what the reason, this is an absolutely pathetic way to conduct your business. Just wow. Safe to say I won’t be setting foot inside the door anytime soon again. — Adrian (@AdrianCawley1) September 15, 2021

This is illegal. At the very least you can make a claim in the Small Claims Court , no legal costs necessary . — Marg FitzGerald (@marg_fitzlaw2) September 15, 2021

Think the only solution may be to convert this to 1c coins, head in and run up a massive tab for an evening before presenting 5 buckets of coins at the end. Legal on the same terms. — Steve Downtown (@Waffle75673292) September 15, 2021

Was there some dispute? ( not that that would justify it) was it a manager who acted in spite and the owners would be appalled and it’s not a reflection of their standards — Simon Canning (@Simonc46176551) September 15, 2021

The outlet is a popular eatery in Ireland’s capital Dublin and it sells varieties of appetizers, main courses and desserts.