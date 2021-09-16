Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Restaurant employee gets bucket full of coins as final salary

test

A former restaurant worker in Ireland’s capital Dublin received his final salary in a bucket full of five-cent coins. 

Rian Keogh posted a picture of the paycheck on his Twitter account. 

“If anyone wants to know what it was like to work in Alfies on south William street just know after chasing my last pay for weeks I finally got it but in a bucket of 5c coins,” he wrote.

He posted the picture of his conversation that took place with the shop owner on WhatsApp. 

In the conversation, Rian asks his employer – named Niall – as to when he will get his remaining dues as he is to pay his college. 

Niall told his former employee to come to the restaurant, where he will get his pay.

“Got a payslip there yesterday just wondering will it be paid into my account tomorrow or do I should I still come in for it,” Keogh texted back. 

The employer of the food chain then asks if it is okay to pay him in cash later as he did not have its bank details. 

Keogh replied that he needs it quickly as possible as the situation can not go any further. He had hinted at what was to come ahead. 

“Like I said, I’ll have every cent ready for you on Tuesday,” he answered. 

When asked when he should come to collect his money, Niall said that the salary was at the shop’s front door.  

A picture of the bucket’s weight was posted as its proof as well.

Here’s how social media reacted to the situation.

The outlet is a popular eatery in Ireland’s capital Dublin and it sells varieties of appetizers, main courses and desserts.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.