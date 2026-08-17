Restaurants and diners get new guidelines in Punjab

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued new guidelines for customers visiting restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and food chains across Punjab as part of efforts to improve tax transparency.

The authority has already banned restaurants and hotels from issuing kitchen orders, unpaid bills, pre-bills or temporary bills.

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Under the latest instructions by the Punjab Revenue Authority, food chains, restaurants and coffee shops will be required to display the guidelines prominently on their premises.

The PRA has advised customers to obtain a digital receipt whenever they pay for services at restaurants, hotels or other food outlets.

Customers have also been urged to report businesses that refuse to accept digital or card payments.

According to the PRA spokesperson, digital receipts issued to customers must carry a PRA invoice number as well as a QR code.