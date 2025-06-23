Restrictions eased on property and vehicle purchases by non-filers

ISLAMABAD: Following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government has relaxed the proposed restrictions on the purchase of properties and vehicles by non-filers.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Monday that the budget for fiscal year 2025–26 was a balanced plan focused on providing public relief, promoting industry, curbing government expenditures, enhancing revenues, and ensuring fair tax enforcement—all aimed at fostering sustainable growth and driving an export-led economy.

While concluding debate on the general discussion on Budget, the minister announced many tax and relief measures that were incorporated in the budget after suggestions by finance committees of both National Assembly and Senate. He said, the government was committed to economic stability amid regional uncertainty.

Aurangzeb said the government announced a major relief for the salaried class, saying that the income tax rate for those earning upto Rs3.2 million were reduce as it was cut from proposed 2.5 percent to 1 percent for those earning between Rs0.6 million and Rs1.2 million annually.

He clarified that no tax will be imposed on pension commutation or gratuity, adding that only individuals receiving pensions above Rs10 million will be taxed, while those over 75 years of age are fully exempt.

The Finance Bill had proposed restrictions on large asset purchases by undocumented individuals, however, following the PM’s direction, these restrictions will not apply to residential houses up to Rs50 million, commercial plots or properties up to Rs100 million, and purchase of vehicles worth up to Rs7 million.

Additionally, under the existing law, capital gains tax will not apply to property sold after six years of purchase, provided it was acquired before July 1, 2024.

However, it would be subjected to 4.5-6 percent withholding tax would on purchase, which he said was generally returned on filing returns.

He said, the property in personal use for 15 or more years would not be subject to this withholding tax.

On the solar energy front, the minister clarified that the earlier proposed 18 percent sales tax on imported solar panel components has been reduced to 10 percent and will apply only to 46 percent of imported items, hence would result in only a 4.6% increase in the price of imported solar panels.

He also condemned opportunistic hoarding and artificial price hikes by some market players ahead of the new tax’s enforcement, warning that strict legal action will be taken in coordination with provincial governments. “Such manipulation and hoarding are condemnable. The government will take strict action under the law against those who exploit public needs,” he said.

The Minister said that, under Prime Minister’s special directives, the powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to arrest individuals have been strictly regulated.

In cases involving Rs50 million or more, the FBR cannot arrest anyone without a court warrant, and only under specific conditions—such as deliberate evasion after three notices, an attempt to abscond, or formal referral for prosecution. Arrests must also be approved by a three-member FBR committee, and the accused must be presented before a special judge within 24 hours, ensuring protection against arbitrary detention and abuse of authority.

He said, keeping in the positive contribution of e-commerce in economy, the government has rationalized the tax, to help it flourish. He added that while export facilitation schemes in recent years allowed exporters to import raw materials without paying taxes and duties, the policy unintentionally distorted market prices of domestically produced cotton and yarn, adversely affecting local farmers.

To address this, the government has proposed imposing sales tax on the import of raw cotton and yarn, to reduce the price gap between imported and local products and support the domestic agriculture sector.

The finance minister informed that new tax measures have been carefully designed to avoid burdening the common man. Instead, the focus is on high-income segments and wealthier businesses. He added that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special directive, export-oriented industries have been largely kept exempt from new taxes to preserve global competitiveness.

In terms of income tax reforms, he proposed raising the tax rate on inter-corporate dividends derived from mutual funds and similar instruments from 25% to 29%, bringing it in line with other sources of income. Meanwhile, returns on investment in government securities by companies will now be taxed at 20%, up from existing rates.

He said the government has proposed a tax of Rs10 per broiler chick, citing the poultry industry’s minimal tax contribution.

The Minister warned that the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions may affect regional economic stability, however he assured the House that the government is closely monitoring developments. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a high-level committee on June 14 to assess the impact of this conflict on Pakistan’s economy.

He expressed the hope that government was resolved to steer the economy toward sustainable growth while protecting the vulnerable and documenting the untapped potential of our domestic market.

The Finance Minister informed that a significant increase in the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)—from Rs592 billion to Rs716 billion will benefit over 10 million low-income families. “We aim to transform these households into self-reliant contributors to the economy by providing resources and skill-building opportunities,” he stated.

The minister announced an initiative in collaboration with the British Asian Trust to help equip youth with market-aligned skills for long-term employment.

To support the agriculture sector, especially small-scale farmers, the government is launching a collateral-free loan programme, offering loans up to Rs1 million to farmers owning up to 12.5 acre land.

These loans will cover seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, diesel, and other essential inputs. Health and crop insurance facilities will also be provided under the scheme. The government will also introduce an electronic warehouse receipt system, allowing farmers to store crops securely and obtain better market prices, thereby contributing to national food security.

Read More: Solar panels’ tax reduced from 18% to 10%: Finance Minister

He further highlighted upcoming policy measures, including a new Industrial Policy, progress on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, and comprehensive energy sector reforms aimed at achieving sustainable growth.

He also announced a 20-year loan scheme for low-income individuals to help them build or purchase houses. Under the Women Inclusive Finance Programme, he said, loans worth approximately Rs14 billion have been provided to over 193,000 women. In the coming year, another Rs14 billion will be extended to women with support from the Asian Development Bank.