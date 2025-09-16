Results date announced for Punjab Boards Intermediate Parts 2, 2025 annual results

LAHORE: The Punjab’s Class 12 (Intermediate Part-II) results 2025 date has been announced.

Intermediate Part-II results 2025 of Punjab will be declared on September 18 Thursday.

The result will be announced on the same day in all nine Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sahiwal.

The students from all the boards of the province will receive their results on the same day, whether they are in Science or Humanities streams.

Students can check their results on the Board website on Thursday at 10:00 am.

Board Name Website SMS Code

BISE Lahore biselahore.com 800291

BISE Gujranwala bisegrw.edu.pk 800299

BISE Rawalpindi biserawalpindi.edu.pk 800296

BISE Multan bisemultan.edu.pk 800293

BISE Sahiwal bisesahiwal.edu.pk 800292

BISE Faisalabad bisefsd.edu.pk 800240

BISE Sargodha bisesargodha.edu.pk 800290

BISE Dera Ghazi Khan bisedgkhan.edu.pk 800295

BISE Bahawalpur bisebwp.edu.pk 800298

Results can be checked instantly through official board websites, SMS services, or printed gazettes at selected institutions.

The boards have completed grading, and everything is set to be announced.

The provincial education ministry has urged students to follow official channels only and avoid unverified information online.

On September 2, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE Mardan) had announced the results of the intermediate (HSSC Part I and II) first annual examinations 2025.

The jurisdiction of BISE Mardan includes both Mardan and Nowshera districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The official results ceremony was held at 10 am, where the names of the top position holders were revealed. The complete results, however, will be available online from 12:30 pm onwards.

Students can check their results through the official BISE Mardan website (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/) by entering their roll number or name in the results section. A detailed mark sheet will then be displayed.

In addition, BISE Mardan has provided an SMS service for result checking. Students can send their roll number to 8583 to receive their marks directly on their phones. The official result gazette will also be uploaded on the board’s website once the results are fully declared.

The intermediate results are of great importance as they determine eligibility for admissions to universities and colleges across Pakistan. Strong performance not only opens doors to scholarships and professional programmes but also plays a key role in shaping future career paths.

At the same time, the results issued by BISE Mardan also serve as a benchmark for evaluating the quality of education in the region, helping authorities highlight strengths and identify areas for improvement.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan declared the results for the Matric Annual Examinations 2025.

Out of 76,900 male and female students who appeared, 57,880 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 75.27%. However, 19,020 students were unsuccessful. The results are now available online for students to check.

A ceremony was held at the Mardan Board Auditorium to mark the occasion, where Commissioner Mardan Nisar Ahmad and Board Chairman Professor Jehanzeb awarded prizes to top-performing students.

Muhammad Athar Khan from The Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Mardan, secured the first position with 1177 marks. The second position was shared by Sidra Ahmad (The Quaid-e-Azam Girls School, Swabi), Rooza Siraj (Ghazali School, Mardan), and Sania Falak, each scoring 1172 marks.