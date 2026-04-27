A retired IT analyst has become the seventh contestant to win the £1 million jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, calling the life-changing moment “unreal.”

Roman Dubowski, a quiz enthusiast from Stockport, secured the top prize on the ITV show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. Despite his remarkable win, he chose a quiet celebration, saying he went home, made a cup of tea, and let the moment sink in.

Dubowski clinched the jackpot by correctly answering the final question about a trademarked logo featured in literature and art. Drawing on a vivid memory of seeing Édouard Manet’s painting A Bar at the Folies-Bergère at The Courtauld Gallery, he recalled the iconic red triangle associated with Bass Ale and confidently locked in his answer.

However, the journey to the top wasn’t without nerves. Earlier in the game, Dubowski faced a moment of doubt over a question about the key ingredient in mayonnaise. Unsure of himself, he turned to the audience lifeline, with 93% selecting egg yolk – a choice that kept him in the game.

Reflecting on his win, Roman Dubowski admitted the reality didn’t hit him immediately. “It didn’t feel like the real world,” he said, adding that it only truly sank in later.

He plans to use the prize money to buy a new home and travel, with destinations like New Zealand and South America on his list. He also intends to share part of his winnings with his niece and nephew.

Dubowski – who is originally from Manchester – revealed he had previously applied for the show during Chris Tarrant’s time as host but was unsuccessful. After trying again post-lockdown without luck, he finally secured a spot last year – a decision that ultimately changed his life.

“I’m just happy I did it,” he said.

Other winners include: Judith Keppel (2000), David Edwards (2001), Robert Brydges (2001), Pat Gibson (2004) and Ingram Wilcox (2006).