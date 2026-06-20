RAWALAKOT: A retired Pakistan Army serviceman has said that his son was abducted and assaulted by individuals associated with the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Muhammad Naseem Kayani, a retired member of the Pakistan Army and a resident of Rawalakot district, said that his son, Dilawar Kayani, was detained, tortured, and abducted by individuals linked to the JAAC.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad alongside family members, Naseem Kayani said his son was initially subjected to physical and psychological abuse.

According to Kayani, he was informed that his son was being held by a group of individuals. Upon reaching the location, he found that his son had been assaulted. He further claimed that slogans were raised against him with gunfire.

Kayani said that members of the committee and their associates held both him and his son hostage, assaulted them, recorded videos of the incident, and later circulated the footage on social media. He also said that he and his family received serious threats during the ordeal.

He said he was released on June 15 in poor physical condition, adding that his son’s vehicle and cash were also taken. According to him, a social media campaign was subsequently launched against his family, particularly targeting female family members.

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The family says they have received no information regarding Dilawar Kayani’s whereabouts and remain concerned for his safety.

During the press conference, Dilawar’s brother said the family was being harassed and threatened because of its support for Pakistan.

The family also alleged that personal photographs and videos stored on Dilawar’s mobile phone had been accessed and shared on social media without consent.

Appealing to the authorities, the family urged the government to take immediate steps to recover Dilawar Kayani, register cases against those responsible, and provide security to the family.