Retired PIA employees yet to receive pension for September: sources

KARACHI: A large number of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pensioners have been facing troubles as they have not yet received their pension for the month of September, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to details, the retired employees are facing a financial crunch after the finance department of the PIA has not yet paid pension dues to the employees for the month of September.

The Supreme Court had previously dismissed a petition filed by retired pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) seeking an increase in their pensions.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced its verdict on the petition of PIA pilots seeking directives for the federal government to increase their pensions.

The petitioners had contended before the court that after years of services as public servants they were only being paid Rs8,000 to Rs33,000 in pension and pleaded the court to order the authorities concerned to increase their pensions.