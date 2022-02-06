Major revelations emerge in Rawalpindi girl murder case

RAWALPINDI: Major revelations have emerged in an investigation of Rawalpindi police following the murder of a girl in the city’s Dhoke Khabba neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, an armed man murdered a girl inside a house in Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Khabba neighbourhood in the vicinity of Waris Khan police station.

Police claimed that the murderer was a friend of the girl identified as Bisma. The girl has been gunned down by the suspect, Hamza, over a minor dispute.

Police added that Hamza is still at large after murdering Bisma. The slain girl was a resident of Multan who shifted to Rawalpindi a few days ago for temporary residence.

In a separate incident, a couple was shot dead by unidentified armed men who had contracted a free-will marriage in Nankana Sahib.

It was learnt that the gunmen targeted the couple when they were travelling on a motorcycle with their two-year-old son. The slain couple’s two-year-old son was miraculously remained unhurt in the incident.

