Review petition filed against SC verdict in NAB Amendments case

ISLAMABAD: A review petition has been filed against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the NAB amendments case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The review petition has been filed by Farooq H. Naek on behalf of former MD OGDCL Basharat Mirza in the apex court.

Chairman PTI, federation, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been made respondents in the case.

“The Supreme Court without hearing us decided the case against NAB amendments. “The accountability court sent the reference against me to the anti-corruption court,” petitioner said.

“The petition against the NAB Amendments didn’t point out any violation of the fundamentals rights,” petition argued. “The petition against NAB amendments was not meeting the constitutional and legal requirements,” according to the petition.

He pleaded to the supreme court to review its verdict and declare the court’s September 15 decision as void.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to the NAB law in its 15 September verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved the PTI chief’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs were re-opened in accountability courts.