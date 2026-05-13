Revived Swiatek cruises past Pegula and into Italian Open semis

Iga Swiatek gave another indication that she might be back to her brilliant best after destroying Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday and breezing into the Italian Open semi-finals.

A three-time champion in Rome, Swiatek took little more than an hour to take care of fifth seed Pegula on centre court, in a show of force on her preferred surface not seen since she last won the French Open two years ago.

Swiatek has set up a clash with either second seed Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina in the last four.

A potential decider with reigning Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff awaits for the winner of that last-four match-up in Saturday’s final.

Pole Swiatek hasn’t won a clay-court tournament since claiming the most recent of her four Roland Garros titles, with personal problems a factor in her poor performances.