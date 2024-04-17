Revoke X closure letter within a week, SHC tells interior ministry

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, within one week.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, continues to remain inaccessible to users in Pakistan.

During the hearing today, the petitioner’s lawyer said using X and other social media platforms does not lead to “blasts”.

“By shutting down trivial things you are making world to laugh at us,” the SHC chief justice said while lamenting the X suspension.

The SHC chief justice said, adding that the court will issue its orders if the interior ministry does not withdraw the directives issued on February 17.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 9.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the country needed better laws to regulate internet free speech.

“Expression is fine, but making false allegations against people is wrong — it’s happening and needs to be fixed. We must reassess our own laws and look into what is being misused,” he told the media.

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) told the court that it blocked the social media platform after receiving directions from the Ministry of Interior.