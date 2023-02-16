Revoking of Murree’s district status challenged in LHC

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab care taker government’s decision to revoke the district status of Murree has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi registry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the petition was filed by former MNA from NA 57 Sadaqat Abbasi and made the caretaker CM, chief secretary and senior member board of revenue and others respondent in the case.

Previous elected government gave the district status to Murree last year but the caretaker government revoked the district status of Murree on February 15 in a notification.

The petition further stated that the caretaker government’s only responsibility is to hold fair and transparent elections and urged the court to suspend the notification.

Earlier, the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced to form five new districts in the province.

He approved the formation of five new districts, elevating the status of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu districts. He had said that he has fulfilled the promise made to the Punjab citizens.

The former chief minister had said that the provincial government had announced to declare Taunsa Sharif a ‘district’ in 2005 and in a public rally in 2018, he had announced to give district status to Talagang.

