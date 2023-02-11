‘Revolutionary’ climate protestors clash with Swiss police

GENEVA: Hundreds of people taking part in an unauthorised climate demonstration in northern Switzerland on Saturday clashed with police, who used to tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Around 400 people, many of them wearing balaclavas and protective goggles, turned out for what was termed a “revolutionary demonstration for the climate” in the city of Basel.

Basel police tweeted that “around 200 hooded people are part of the demonstration. They are looking for a confrontation with the police.”

“Despite repeated warnings,” police said, the demonstrators, who were carrying banners with slogans including “there is no such thing as green capitalism”, had marched into the city centre.

“Rubber shots had to be used by the harassed forces,” police said, adding that they had also used “irritant gas”.

Swiss news agency ATS reported that the police made “massive” use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets in the confrontation.

