Reynolds Reynolds skips court amid Lively-Baldoni pre-trial hearing

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appeared for a court-ordered pre-trial settlement on February 11, 2026. The failure of the two sides to negotiate a settlement marks a new chapter in the ongoing It Ends With Us legal dispute, signaling that the lawsuit will move forward.

The appearance sparked public curiosity regarding the 38-year-old actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, who was noticeably absent from the NYC court. Despite the tension of the legal battle, Lively and Baldoni made headlines when they unintentionally arrived in matching outfits. Following the unsuccessful negotiations, the A Simple Favor actress was seen leaving the courtroom alone.

The 49-year-old Reynolds did not address the legal crossfire directly. Instead, he re-shared a reel by @joy101 on Instagram and gave a shout-out to Joel Klein, a retired electrician. Online rumors claim that Reynolds, who has historically been very supportive of his wife, chose to attend a soccer match rather than appearing at the courthouse.

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were divided. While one user criticized the businessman for not being “man enough” to support his wife in person, others applauded the Hollywood A-lister for her courage in standing on her own. Just two days prior, the Deadpool & Wolverine star celebrated the fifth anniversary of his and Rob McElhenney’s journey as co-founders of Wrexham AFC by sharing a commemorative photo.

As of now, neither Lively nor Reynolds has responded to inquiries regarding his absence or the current status of the legal proceedings.