Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media

Indian actress and video jockey (VJ) Rhea Chakraborty has announced that she is taking a break from social media.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty explained that she is stepping away to reconnect with her true self, noting that the constant online presence and digital chatter have left her emotionally exhausted.

“I’m missing the silence and living in the moment, so I’m stepping back for a while so I can breathe easy and prioritize real life,” the 33-year-old actress wrote in her post.

Rhea Chakraborty shared that she has been facing both physical and mental challenges recently but promised her followers that she will not give up. While she assured fans that she will return soon, she emphasized that her current priority is her mental well-being.