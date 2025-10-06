Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport back 5 years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty has got her passport back, after being seized by law enforcement for five years, due to the actor’s name being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

Days after the Bombay High Court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau to return Rhea Chakraborty’s passport, since the actor has been given a clean chit from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India, in fellow actor and alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, she received her official document back earlier this week, the Bollywood celeb announced in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of her Indian passport on the social platform, Chakraborty wrote in the caption, “Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years.”

“Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again,” she added. “Ready for my Chapter 2! Satyameva Jayate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

It is worth noting here that Rhea Chakraborty was embroiled in a legal battle for years after Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship, committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

Following his untimely demise, Rajput’s father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR accusing Chakraborty of ‘abetment to suicide’ and ‘money laundering’.

She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau later and was in jail for almost a month before the Bombay High Court granted her bail, citing no criminal antecedents. However, the court had imposed a condition for her passport to remain in the NCB’s custody, and the actor was required to seek permission each time she needed to travel abroad.

CBI cleared Chakraborty and her family members earlier this year, filing its final report on Rajput’s death probe.