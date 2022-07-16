Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note amid accusations from SSR’s sister

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post on social media after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister accused her of ruining the latter’s life.

A day after Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, during an interview, accused Rhea Chakraborty of ‘ruining his life’, ‘Jalebi’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing social application, Friday, and penned a cryptic note on the stories.

The shared note read: “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be.” “You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”

For those unversed, Singh during an interview, Thursday, told an Indian news outlet, “From 2019, his [Sushant Singh Rajput] life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@psthegoner)

She added, “For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened.” When questioned if she believes Rhea was sent purposely into SSR’s life by someone, she replied, “Ji (yes), of course.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship when the latter was found dead at his home in June of 2020. Following the demise, the late actor’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR accusing Rhea of ‘abetment to suicide’ and ‘money laundering’.

