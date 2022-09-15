Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal lock an iconic venue for pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding festivities for the Bollywood couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will begin with a grand bash at an iconic venue.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the reel-to-real-life couple has chosen a 110-year-old property to kickstart their anticipated wedding celebrations with a pre-wedding bash.

As per the details, the ‘Fukrey’ couple though maintained a tight lip about the official ceremony date, the three-day pre-wedding festivities for the couple are said to start by the end of this month, while the celebrations will conclude with a Mumbai reception in October.

Reports also suggest that the celebrations in the metropolitan will take place at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, which is one of the oldest clubs in the country. Established in 1913, the historic venue is one of the most sought-after locations in the Indian capital.

Citing sources close to the celebs, the publication reported that the wedding events will take place from September 30 till October 7, while the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held on October 1.

Moreover, the couple has planned two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Reportedly, both Fazal and Chadha aim to complete their work commitments by September 24.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

On the career front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to reunite for the third instalment in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

