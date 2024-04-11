Richa Chadha compares Heeramandi to Netflix’s Narcos, Squid Game

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is part of the Heeramandi web series cast, compared the upcoming show to hit Netflix series such as Narcos and Squid Game.

At a trailer launch event, she expressed belief in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show’s capability to garner international popularity, an Indian media outlet reported.

“This show truly has the potential to travel outside the borders of India because in a sense, if you go with Bollywood extravaganza, the first name that pops up is the creator of the show. This would be a great offering from India or the Indian subcontinent to the world,” Richa Chadha said.

According to the actress, Heeramandi will gain popularity among audiences across the world similar to other shows of Netflix like Narcos and Squid Game.

She will be seen playing a courtesan named Lajjo in Heeramandi which is set to stream on Netflix on May 1.

Read more: ‘I’ve made big films, but Heeramandi is my biggest project’: SLB teases cinematic masterpiece

Chadha, who had previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela movie, stated that being part of a Bhansali project was any aspiring actor’s dream.

Other than Richa Chadha, the show includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

The synopsis of the web show suggests that the series will ‘explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.

Meanwhile, the makers described the title as ‘a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (brothels)’.

The much-anticipated show will see Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan make a comeback on silver screen after a gap of 14 years.

He will be seen in the period drama series as a character named Wali Mohammed.

Since his last appearance on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya, Fardeen Khan had gone on a sabbatical, being completely off movies and even social media.