Richard Smallwood, influential gospel composer and singer, dies

Richard Smallwood, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer, songwriter and composer whose music shaped generations of church and mainstream artists alike, has died at the age of 77.

A representative confirmed that Richard Smallwood passed away on Tuesday due to complications from kidney failure at a rehabilitation and nursing facility in Maryland. His death marks the end of an era in gospel music, one built on devotion, discipline and unmistakable sound.

Over a career spanning decades, Richard Smallwood became one of the most respected names in gospel. He was more than a singer. He was a master pianist, a thoughtful composer and a leader who knew how to bring voices together.

Richard Smallwood earned eight Grammy nominations and took home multiple Dove and Stellar Awards along the way. Songs like Total Praise, Trust Me and I’ll Trust You didn’t just chart well, they became staples in churches around the world.

His influence reached far beyond gospel circles. Whitney Houston recorded his song I Love the Lord for The Preacher’s Wife, while Destiny’s Child later brought Total Praise to a wider audience through an a cappella gospel medley. That crossover impact mattered, even if Smallwood himself always stayed grounded in ministry.

Born in Atlanta in 1948 and raised in Washington, D.C., Richard Smallwood showed musical promise early. Piano at five. A gospel group by eleven. Howard University sharpened his craft, and by the late 1970s, he had formed the Richard Smallwood Singers. Their debut album stayed on the Billboard Spiritual chart for more than a year, a rare feat at the time.

In the 1990s, he shifted direction, forming the choir Vision and continuing to release music into the 2010s. Richard Smallwood later years were quieter. Health issues, including mild dementia, kept him away from recording. Still, his legacy never faded.

Richard Smallwood is survived by his extended family and a global gospel community that will continue singing his work, probably forever.