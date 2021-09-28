WATCH: Rickshaw driver rescues ‘jobless’ woman trying to commit suicide

A woman attempting to commit suicide was rescued by a rickshaw driver moments before she would be hit by a moving train as the video of the entire episode has gone viral.

The video shows a woman- clad in a blue suit, and a white dupatta covering her face- stood next to a railway crossing as she was filmed over her suspicious activity.

Suddenly as the train approached the crossing, the woman ran towards the railway track in a bid to come infront of the moving locomotive.

नौकरी ना मिलने से परेशान युवती सुसाइड के इरादे से पटरी पर खड़ी हो गई. ट्रेन आती देख ऑटो ड्राइवर ने खींचकर बचाई जान. वीडियो हुआ वायरल. ऑटो चालक मोहसिन की सूझबूझ और दिलेरी को सलाम नोट: सुसाइड किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं! pic.twitter.com/CZscsq1CX7 — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) September 28, 2021



However, a rickshaw driver, who was watching the entire activity rushed towards her. Mohsin without caring for his life grabbed her hand and dragged her away to safety. Later, several other people tried to calm her down as she wept.

The video of the incident has been shared by via Twitter with a caption, ”Troubled by not getting a job, the girl stood on rail track with the intention of committing suicide. Seeing the train coming, the auto driver saved her life by dragging her. Video has gone viral. Salute to auto driver Mohsin’s wisdom and courage. Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem!”

The video has gone viral, and many applauded the auto driver for the timely intervention and displaying bravery besides also suggesting that suicide is not a solution.