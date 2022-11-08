Ricky Ponting highlights importance of Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Rickey Ponting said Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has an important role to play in Green Shirts’ campaign in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been a see-saw ride for the pacer in the world championship. He went wicketless in the games against India and Zimbabwe.

He took one wicket in the fixture against the Netherlands and bagged three wickets against South Africa. His best performance in the tournament was a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

Ricky Ponting said the pacer’s ability to swing the ball has put him on top.

The legendary batter said that Shaheen Shah Afridi is at the top across three formats because he can dominate with his “terrific skill set”.

Moreover, Ricky Ponting said the pacer has been an important player for the side. He added that it was great to see his return and put on brilliant performances.



The former cricketer said that the fast bowler can play a crucial part in the side to progress through his pace and bounce. He added that left-arm bowler’s performances are improving but his best performance is yet to come.

The former cricketer went on to say that the pacer believes in himself.

