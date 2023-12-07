Ricky Ponting offers solution for Mitchell Johnson-David Warner conflict

Legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting said he could intervene in the ongoing tussle between his former teammates Mitchell Johnson and David Warner.

The conflict between the two cricketers started when the former pacer took a jibe at the batter’s involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Mitchell Johnson claimed that David Warner had not owned the ball-tampering scandal and the way he was bidding farewell was underpinned by arrogance and disrespect to the country.

He questioned why the player, involved in one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history, is warranted a hero’s send-off.

Ricky Ponting has opened up on the conflict between Mitchell Johnson and David Warner in an interview with an Australia news agency. He said he could get involved and play a role in resolving it.

“I have to get in between these two guys at some stage,” he said. “I think I need to be the mediator and get them both in a room and let them have it out rather than playing it out in the media.

“They’re both pretty feisty characters and we know this issue that’s come up now goes back six or eight months, back to the Ashes selection.”

He added, “That’s where it all started. It sounds like an issue that’s gone on without either of them sitting down and having a face-to-face conversation. I’d like to see that happen.”

